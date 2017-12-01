2017 Tournament of Champions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (1/12/2017)- Some of the best high school basketball players in the nation will be descending upon John Q. Hammons Arena this weekend for the Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions. Along with the top players, many fans will be on hand too as the tournament is billed as “The #1 attended high school basketball tournament in America.”

Fans will be turning out in droves to watch many of the country’s best high school players. This year’s field boasts four of the top 10 ranked high school basketball teams in the nation according to the USA Today Super 25. With top teams, comes top talent. Numerous players in the field are ranked in the ESPN Top 100 for the class of 2017, including the #1 player from both the 2018 & 2019 class.

The Tournament of Champions has a long heralded history of showcasing the top talent in high school hoops. Since its inception in 1985, the tournament has seen more than 350 future NCAA Division 1 players including 50 hoop stars who went on to play in the NBA. Notable past alumni include NBA All-Star DeMarcus Cousins, 15 year NBA pro Alonzo Mourning, and Poplar Bluff, Mo. native Tyler Hansbrough.

One of the premier teams making the trip to Springfield this weekend to compete is the #2 ranked(according to USA Today Super 25) Montverde Eagles out of central Florida. Montverde enters the tournament with an overall record of 13-1 on the season. Their loan loss came at the hands of another T of C participant, #3 ranked Memphis East. The Montverde roster consists of numerous Division 1 talents, being led by the overall #1 recruit for the class of 2019, R.J. Barrett. Montverde opened tournament play tonight with a win over Kickapoo(MO).

Another team on hand for the 2017 Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions is Sierra Canyon HS (CA). The #10 ranked Trailblazers come into this year’s event looking to improve upon their 2016 runner-up finish. As is the case with many of the teams in the field, Sierra Canyon does not lack in the talent department. Three players are already signed to play at D-1 schools. The talk of this team, and a player everyone will be keeping their eye on this weekend, is junior power forward Marvin Bagley, III. Bagley is the #1 ranked player in the ESPN 60 for the class of 2018. He remains undeclared in the recruiting process as he holds offers from many top programs including Duke, UCLA, and Kentucky. Sierra Canyon played Republic(MO) in the opening round tonight. The Trailblazers grabbed the win 72-54, and are set to play Findlay Prep in the semi-finals. That game will be played at 8:00 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13.

Tournament play for the 2017 Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions kicks off today, and is scheduled to run through Saturday, Jan. 14. The semi-final and championship games will be broadcast by CBS Sports Network. Semi-final matchups will be played Friday night at 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. The championship game will then take place at 9 p.m. Saturday night. All games will be played at John Q. Hammons Arena on the Missouri State University campus. For ticket information visit www.missouristatetix.com or call 417-836-7678.