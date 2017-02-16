2 teens arrested after robbery in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. (2/16/2017) – – Two suspects were arrested Wednesday in Greene County after homeowners called police to report a robbery in progress.

Alyson G. Evans, 18, and Anthony S. Triggs, 18, were booked on several charges.

Greene County Sheriff’s responded to the 2000 block of West Royal Oaks Drive after the homeowner wife called 9-1-1 to report a suspicious male who pointed a weapon at her husband. The husband who has not been identified confronted the suspect who was later identified as Anthony Triggs. Triggs’ was caught rummaging through the victims truck parked in the drive way.

Deputies quickly responded to the area and found the suspects in a dark-in-color Ford Explorer where they executed a traffic stop. Upon stopping the vehicle deputies were able to recover the missing items described by the victims. The items found included a stolen designer handbag, a laptop, drug paraphernalia, and a handgun.

Both Triggs and Evans were arrested and transported to the Greene County Jail without incident.

Triggs is held on a $250,000.00 bond with the following charges: Felony Count of 1st Degree Burglary, Felony Count of 1st Degree Robbery, and Felony Count of Armed Criminal Action.

Evans is held on a $50,000.00 bond and is charged with a Felony count of Unlawful Possession of a firearm, and a Misdemeanor count of Receiving Stolen Property.

This incident is still currently under investigation and deputies are looking into other burglary cases to determine any involvement or connection.