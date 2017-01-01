2 Southwest Baptist students dismissed after assault allegations

BOLIVAR, Mo.-(01/30/2017) Two students from Southwest Baptist University have been dismissed following an assault that was caught on camera at a children’s treatment facility in Bolivar.

Today, Governor Eric Greitens, along with the Department of Social Services, addressed the accusations. SBU is currently taking action that they say is in accordance with policy. The university released a statement saying they took immediate action following what they’re calling alleged off-campus student misconduct.

SBU has also made clear that they are in full cooperation with law enforcement, and that the actions of the students are unacceptable to the ethics and morals of the university.

There is no word on who the victim may be.