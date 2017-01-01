2 inmates caught with illegal drugs in Baxter County

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (1/24/2017) — Two inmates have been charged with additional drug offenses after being found with a controlled substance Monday.

After observing suspicious activity, Joseph Smith, 28, and Seth Withrow, 27, were found in a holding cell concealing two forms of pills in their socks. The pills were later identified as clonazepam and alprazolam pills, which are scheduled IV controlled substances. It is not known who smuggled the substances into the jail.

Previously found on drug charges and a probation violation, Smith has been incarcerated since January 11. Inmate Withrow has been incarcerated since January 22 on a probation violation and for a court mandated sentence. Withrow and Smith have been equally charged with a Felony for Possessing or Using Prohibited Articles and a Misdemeanor for Possession of Schedule IV controlled substance.

Withrow and Smith each have a bond of $5,000 on these charges. Both are scheduled to appear in court Thursday.