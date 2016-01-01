Conceal and Carry Laws Changing January 1st

In four days the new conceal and carry law will go into play in Missouri. The new law says that folks, now, don’t have to have a permit to conceal and carry.

Before, you needed to take classes to learn the ropes of your gun. Now, that you don’t need a permit and some Springfield residents are concerned about safety. While others, are all for it.

Frequent firearm shooter, Justin Keen says, “I think it’s a good idea. What the second amendment said, I don’t really believe we should have to have permits just to be able to carry a gun. I think that’s a wise thing Missouri is doing.”

Missouri is becoming the 11th state to allow a concealed firearm for self-defense without a government-issued permit. This is known as constitutional carry.

Myron Bahm, owner of Elite Arms Company, says, “You need to be very mindful of how you carry your gun. It needs to be done in a safe manner. And that gun needs to be under your control and supervised at all times.”

Bahm says these two tips are important for safety.

“Safety is the number one thing you need to be concerned with when carrying a firearm,” says Bahm.

He also says, if you have children you should invest in a safe.

“What they allow you to do like for instance, with this one you can program fingerprints in it. Up to 30 different fingerprints,” says Bahm. “You can put the gun in there and be loaded and safe and secure.”

For more child safe tips, go to projectchildsafe.org.