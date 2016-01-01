Christmas Dinner For Those Alone This Holiday Season

Springfield, MO – The countdown to Christmas officially began a few weeks ago. But for some, they’ve been preparing for months.

The 35th Annual Christmas Dinner for Those Alone This Christmas started prepping their kitchen today.

Each year, volunteers take time out of their day to cook, set-up, and serve those on Christmas Day.

Luke Chaney volunteers because he likes to help people. And volunteering around the holiday season is the perfect opportunity.

Chaney says, “If you don’t have anything to do around Christmas, I’d definitely do this. And even if you do have stuff to do i would just include this. It’s a good program.”

About 15 volunteers came today to lend their hands to help with the meal that’ll be served in two days.

This year, volunteers are working hard because they are expecting 750 people. That number is expected to go up as it gets closer to Christmas this Sunday.

James Clary, the head chef for the Christmas dinner, says serving others is a blessing during the holidays.

“You know to be able to provide a service to the community is very special. All of us in this kitchen do this gladly, willingly,” says Clary. “We love it! What could be better than helping people on Christmas? It’s just a lot of fun. We have a blast!”

Chaney agrees. As a freshman at Kickapoo, volunteering gives him a different perspective on life and how he views others.

Chaney says, “It feels good to volunteer and to help people.”

Lunch will be served at the First and Calvary Presbyterian Church on Cherry and Hammons Parkway at 11 a.m.