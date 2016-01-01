Springfield Vapors Say E-Cigs Are Not Dangerous

What do you get when you mix flavored liquid and none of the cancer pollutants that are in cigarettes?

It’s called vaping, a new popular form of smoking.

Some say it’s better than smoking cigarettes, while others would disagree.

In recent days, the video showing an e-cigarette exploding in a persons pocket has gone viral. One vape store in Springfield is letting folks know that there not all that dangerous.

Vaping, the alternative for smoking cigarettes, has become very popular. Although, the viral has scared a few people there are safety tips you can take.

Ean Philips, the store manager at Springfield Vapors, says there are two things to remember when vaping.

Philips says, “I would just recommend getting a battery case and don’t stick stuff in your pocket cause that’s where most of it comes. Them sticking it in their pocket and the mods firing.”

Frequent vapor, Anna Marie Warner, says there are health benefits.

“It actually helps control like just hunger cravings and stuff,” says Warner. “So like that plus exercising and few other things I’ve lost a lot of weight.”

But what can cause the e-cigarettes to explode? Philips says it’s actually the batteries.

When sticking them in your pocket, coins can cause them to hard short when left on, says Philips.

The NFPA shows in a recent study that 90,000 homes caught fire because of cigarettes.

So Springfield Vapors is encouraging folks that vaping really isn’t all that bad.